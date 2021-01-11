Coral Springs announces COVID-19 vaccines by appointment. But can you make one?

The city of Coral Springs announced it’ll open a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site for senior citizens at Coral Square Mall starting Wednesday. But don’t head for 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd. with your sleeves rolled up just yet.

Appointments are necessary, but they must be made through the Florida Department of Health in Broward County website, browardcovidvaccine.com. That site has been on hold since the evening of Jan. 3 after scheduling all available 26,465 appointments that day.

Moreover, the city says, “According to the FDOH, 40,000 people are currently on the list awaiting vaccination appointments” and appointments for the Coral Square Mall site won’t be available until those people get appointments at the various Broward County sites.

The city suggests texting “CoralSprings” (no space) to 888-777 for text updates concerning availability of this site and others.

The Coral Square Mall site will be a walk-in, not drive thru, site.