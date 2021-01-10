Florida’s 12,313 new COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths are the highest for a Sunday since July

The state of Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard reported another 12,313 cases and 111 total deaths, the highest numbers for a Sunday since summer’s pandemic peak.

Throughout the pandemic, reduced data collection over the weekend usually has resulted in fewer cases and deaths reported on Sunday. One exception was July 12, the day Florida set a then-national record of 15,300 cases. That number wasn’t surpassed by a single Florida day until December’s last days and not surpassed on a Sunday until this one.

The death toll, of which 111 are residents, is the highest reported on a Sunday throughout the pandemic, excepting the Sundays following no report on Saturday.

For the novel coronavirus pandemic, Florida has had 1,477,010 cases, 22,912 resident deaths and 23,261 total deaths.

As for vaccinations, the state’s reporting that 519,917 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 shot and 38,419 have received both doses.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 2,347 more people who tested positive and 48 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 326,607 cases and 4,413 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported another 1,203 cases and five deaths, moving its totals to 150,371 cases and 1,920 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 662 new cases (91,711 for the pandemic) and zero deaths (1,955).

▪ Monroe County reported 61 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 4,696 cases and 36 deaths.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 2:03 p.m. Sunday, the AHCA said there were 7,497 people currently hospitalized, a jump of 42 from 5:31 p.m. Saturday and an increase of 535 from a week ago. Compared to Saturday, Miami-Dade was up eight to 1,081; Broward was up seven to 628; Palm Beach was down 10 to 416; and Monroe remained the same at two.