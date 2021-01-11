Florida adds more than 150 COVID deaths, pushing toll past 23,000, and 11,576 new cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 11,576 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,488,586. Also, 159 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 23,071.

Four new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 353. Testing information was not immediately available.

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine report, 558,326 people have been vaccinated in Florida through Sunday — with 38,409 people completing the series of two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,094 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has now had 328,701 confirmed cases and 4,441 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 1,153 additional confirmed cases and eight new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 151,524 cases and 1,928 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 831 additional confirmed cases and 17 new deaths. The county has 92,542 confirmed cases and 1,972 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 23 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 4,719 cases and 36 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, there were 7,650 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This number is at August levels, when more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Monday’s hospitalizations, 1,105 were in Miami-Dade, 642 in Broward, 436 in Palm Beach and four in Monroe, according to the agency.

The state has had a total of 65,796 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

This article will be updated.