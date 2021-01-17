Vaccinations at Hard Rock Stadium are relocating. Here’s what you should know before going

Vaccinations at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will be moving to a different gate within the venue’s property as Florida prepares to expand COVID immunization efforts, state authorities announced Sunday.

Starting on Monday, anyone with a scheduled vaccination appointment should head to Gate 16, and must enter on the Northwest 27th Avenue side and turn east on 199th Street.

If you are coming on Florida’s Turnpike, take exit 47 at University Drive and 27th Avenue.

While the popular testing site will remain open to anyone without an appointment, you must have a scheduled appointment to get a vaccine.

No exceptions will be made, said Mike Jachles, chair of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers. The group is working to support the Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, which is in charge of vaccine distribution in the state.

The move comes after the South Florida testing site began offering vaccines earlier this month, both at the same location in Gate 13, but traffic congestion in the area has once again become a problem, Jachles said.

“We want to minimize any inconvenience, we want it to run seamlessly,” Jachles said.

People with vaccination appointments should not arrive more than 30 minutes before their appointments.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, call 888-499-0840. Currently, only healthcare workers and seniors 65 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.