Seniors can get COVID-19 vaccines at Broward Health. Here’s how to get an appointment

Broward Health will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older Wednesday and those interested can already begin scheduling an appointment.

“For months we’ve asked the public to hold on a little longer and follow safety measures such as masking and social distancing. The vaccine — a light at the end of the tunnel — was in sight,” said Aldo Calvo, medical director of ambulatory services at Broward Health. “Tomorrow, for so many of our community’s most vulnerable, that day is here.”

Priority is also being given to office staff of Broward Health’s credentialed physicians, Emergency Medical Services personnel and community healthcare providers who do not have access to the vaccine, as well as their office staff.

Anyone who is 65 and older or meets one of the other criteria and is interested in getting the free vaccine must call Broward Health’s Nurse Connect line at 954-759-7500 to be screened and scheduled for an appointment. Credentialed medical staff members should call their regional medical staff office to schedule an appointment.