You can still get gift cards and other COVID relief in Miami-Dade. Here’s where

The deadline for South Florida cities to distribute federal COVID-19 relief money that has helped residents pay for groceries, rent, utilities and keep their business afloat is here.

Some cities like Miami, which has been giving away free grocery gift cards this month, are still rushing to give away their last batch of cards. The city of Opa-locka still has some left too.

Other cities like Hialeah spent its $4 million allocation on distributing 5,000 grocery gift cards and small business assistance and have since closed their aid programs.

The funds used for these grant and programs will be reimbursed by Miami-Dade County using federal CARES Act dollars. Under federal rules, the money must be spent by Dec. 31. It’s unclear if Congress’ new stimulus package, signed into law late Sunday, will alter the plan for city officials to distribute the city’s allotment in federal relief money.

Here’s a list of COVID-19 relief aid you can still be eligible for in Miami-Dade, but you better hurry, most of the cities need to spend their funds this week. This list will be updated:

City of Miami

People inside Miami city limits can still get grocery gift cards worth up to $250 at a few distribution events this week. A separate state-sponsored mortgage assistance program will close Tuesday. To learn more, click here.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and the Sean Combs Foundation, Headliner Market Group, Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success (T.E.E.S.) and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon will also be distributing gift cards and other essentials Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at House of Wings, 1039 Northwest 3rd Avenue in Overtown.

Miami Beach

In Miami Beach, city spokeswoman Melissa Berthier said the city does not have any more gift card distributions, but the city’s small business assistance program will continue to accept applications until Jan. 6.

Administrators are using federal U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds to offer grants worth up to $20,000 so proprietors can pay for rent, mortgages, utilities, payrolls, operating supplies and other types of business expenses. Owners can apply at https://miamibeachfl.gosmart.org.

The city’s Restaurant Reimbursement Grant also has a rolling application deadline beyond Dec. 31. The first-come, first-qualified, first-served basis grant gives eligible restaurants hit hard by the pandemic up to $1,000.

The grant cannot be used for restaurants that are part of a chain or a franchise or have any outstanding code violations, liens, pending litigation or outstanding ad valorem property taxes. Mobile food trucks, pop-up restaurants, carts, restaurants within hotels, nightclubs, bars without restaurants and home-based businesses are also not eligible. To review the program guidelines and to apply, visit https://miamibeachfl.gosmart.org.

Opa-locka

Opa-locka is giving free $500 grocery gift cards Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sherbondy Village, 215 Perviz Ave. One gift card per family. Those who are elderly (senior citizens) or are disabled can arrive around 11:30 a.m.

You must be at least 18 to apply. Download and fill out the application on the city’s website and bring it with you. Not everyone who applies will be eligible for the gift cards.

Some of the questions in the application include if you are employed, how many people live in your household and your annual household income. It also asks for a brief description on what your financial hardship is. Besides the application, you will need to show proof of residency by showing a driver license or state-issued photo ID or a current utility bill with a photo ID.

See the application at https://www.opalockafl.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3035/City-of-Opa-locka-COVID-19-Grocery-Gift-Card-Program-Application-December

Know of a gift card distribution or a COVID-19 relief aid program in Miami-Dade that is still accepting applications? Email the info to Michelle at mmarchante@miamiherald.com and Joey at Jflechas@miamiherald.com

This article will be updated.