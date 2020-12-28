Here is the last chance for Miamians to get COVID relief gift cards as deadline looms

Miamians seeking help with groceries and keeping their businesses open still have an opportunity this week to get federal COVID-19 relief money available through City Hall.

Administrators are rushing to distribute the aid as a Dec. 30 deadline looms. Miami-Dade County, the recipient of $474 million in CARES Act funds this year, faced the deadline for local governments to dole out millions in local relief programs, from grocery gift cards to small business grants. It’s unclear if Congress’ new stimulus package, signed into law late Sunday, will alter the plan for Miami city officials to distribute the city’s allotment of $8.5 million in federal relief money.

As of Monday evening, administrators were rushing to give out gift cards and process grant applications. A separate state-sponsored mortgage assistance program will close Tuesday.

Gift cards

People inside Miami city limits can still get grocery gift cards worth up to $250 at a few distribution events this week.

▪ Mayor Francis Suarez is holding a gift card distribution Tuesday morning in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood. The event begins at 8 a.m. at West End Park, 6030 SW Second St.

▪ District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who represents Flagami, Shenandoah and Silver Bluff, will distribute cards at Coral Gate Park starting at 10 a.m.

▪ District 5 Commissioner Jeffrey Watson said he plans to distribute cards Tuesday at House of Wings in Overtown, 1039 NW Third Ave., and again on Wednesday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Liberty City, 1140 NW 62nd St. Times for the events were unavailable Monday evening.

The free gift cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to “residents who have experienced hardship and food insecurity in 2020 due to COVID-19,” according to the city.

Applicants will be required to sign an affidavit that states they have faced financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to apply, people will need a Florida driver’s license or any other Florida photo ID that shows they live in an address that is within the city of Miami’s limits. Senior citizens who do not have a valid Florida-issued photo ID can also use a Social Security letter, a Medicare letter or a utility statement in their name that has a city of Miami address.

If you’re not sure if your home is within the city of Miami, you can check your address online at https://maps.miamigov.com/MiamiGovServices/. Click the magnifying glass icon on the upper right-hand corner and type in your address. If your home doesn’t show up, it’s probably not in city limits.

Small business grants

Wednesday is the last day for business owners to apply for grants of up to $20,000. The grants are available for nonprofit and for-profit businesses headquartered inside Miami city limits. Interested business owners can download and print the application at https://www.miamigov.com/Residents/Housing/Business-Assistance-Grant.

Applicants will need to fill out the paperwork, including an affidavit and acknowledgment form that must be notarized, make copies of the requested documents and put everything inside one sealed envelope or package. Completed applications can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the city’s Department of Housing & Community Development, 14 NE First Ave., in the lobby drop box.

Watson said the Dec. 30 deadline, imposed by the county when County Hall released funds to the cities in November, has city officials scrambling to distribute what they have.

“So until the issue with the county is resolved, anything that might be left we are feverishly trying to get out in as many ways possible before Wednesday,” Watson wrote in an email.

The fate of any remaining CARES funds could change under the new $900 billion stimulus bill, passed by Congress before Christmas and signed by President Donald Trump late Sunday. The Dec. 30 deadline for cities to spend their relief funds remained in place Monday, but the bill gives the county another year to spend remaining CARES dollars. The county could offer more relief programs or direct more funds to city governments.

Mortgage Assistance

Tuesday is the last day for Miami homeowners to apply for mortgage assistance in the form of one-time payments of up to $6,000 directly to the bank or lender. The mortgage assistance program is funded by $1 million in coronavirus relief funds from the state of Florida. The money is not part of the CARES Act funding provided directly to Miami-Dade County.

The city started accepting applications Aug. 17 and will close the program Tuesday. The application is available for download in English, Spanish and Creole at https://www.miamigov.com/Residents/Housing

Assistance is limited to households at or below 120% of the area median income. For a one-person household, the income limit for an eligible homeowner is $76,808. For a four-person household, the limit is $109,680. A table with more information on income limits is available on the city’s website. https://www.miamigov.com/Residents/Housing/Income-Limits-for-Housing-Applications.

Qualified applicants must be current on their mortgage through March 1, 2020. Paper applications are also available at Neighborhood Enhancement Team (NET) offices across Miami. Dial 311 for hours and directions. The application requires a series of documents, including a simple deed in the applicant’s name and a current mortgage statement indicating arrears.