COVID-19 resident death toll surpasses 20,000 in Florida, and state adds 8,452 cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 137 new resident deaths, bringing the statewide resident toll to past 20,000. The news comes on the same day that Florida received its first batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

Florida has now confirmed 20,003 COVID-related deaths in residents. One new non-resident death was also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 268.

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday also confirmed 8,452 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,134,383.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,281 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 260,138 confirmed cases and 4,002 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 674 additional confirmed cases and six new deaths. The county now has a known total of 120,840 cases and 1,747 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 371 additional confirmed cases and six new deaths. The county now has 73,079 confirmed cases and 1,774 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 18 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,839 cases and 28 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

