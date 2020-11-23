Florida COVID-19 resident death toll hits 18,000 and state adds 6,331 confirmed cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 6,331 additional cases of COVID-19 as dozens of Florida counties have hit a “tipping point” of infections just a few days before Thanksgiving, according to Harvard University data.

Also, the state announced 94 COVID-19 related resident deaths, bringing the resident toll to 18,085.

Florida now has a total of 944,745 confirmed cases, the third highest number of total confirmed cases in the country after Texas and California, according to the New York Times COVID-19 database.

Two new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 225, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,499 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 216,442 confirmed cases and 3,782 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 688 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county now has a known total of 101,747 cases and 1,629 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 502 additional confirmed cases and 11 new deaths. The county now has 62,278 confirmed cases and 1,659 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 26 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,140 cases and 27 deaths.

Is Florida seeing a COVID-19 spike?

Florida’s single day case counts have hit levels not seen since August several times this month and COVID-19 related hospitalizations are also seeing an uptick. Cases are also increasing across the country and researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute have created a map to visualize the COVID-19 risk by state and county using the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people.

Based on the map, at least 47 of Florida’s 67 counties are in the “red” zone, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties. This means the counties are at a “tipping point” and that stay-at-home orders are “necessary” to control the spread, according to the university.

And as more states continue to see a spike in cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people avoid traveling during Thanksgiving to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading. COVID-19 concerns have also pushed colleges and universities across the country, including in Florida, to move classes online after the holiday.

McClatchy reporter Summer Lin contributed to this report.

This breaking news article will be updated.