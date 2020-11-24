Florida adds 8,555 coronavirus cases, with nearly 2,000 in Miami-Dade County

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 8,555 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 953,300. Also, 72 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 18,157.

One new non-resident death was also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 226, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Florida has the third highest number of total confirmed cases in the country after Texas and California, according to the New York Times COVID-19 database. Testing information was not immediately available.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,852 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 218,294 confirmed cases and 3,789 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 891 additional confirmed cases and one new death. The county now has a known total of 102,638 cases and 1,630 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 419 additional confirmed cases and four new deaths. The county now has 62,697 confirmed cases and 1,663 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 17 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,157 cases and 27 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

