Florida reports 3,924 COVID-19 confirmed cases. The death toll rises by 58

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 3,924 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 847,821. Also, 58 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 17, 179.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Sunday, the cumulative non-resident toll was at 212.

There were non-resident deaths announced, keeping the non-resident toll to 212.

State-supported COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade and Broward were closed this weekend for Tropical Storm Eta preparations. The sites will remain closed at least until Tuesday. COVID-19 test sites in Palm Beach County, which also closed during the weekend, will reopen Wednesday and test sites in Lee County are also closed until further notice.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 523 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has a total of 194,879 confirmed cases and 3,688 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 444 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 11 new deaths. The county now has a known total of 91,441 cases and 1,559 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 367 additional confirmed cases and one new death. The county now has 55,816 confirmed cases and 1,610 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 28 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,596 cases and 25 deaths.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

This breaking news article will be updated.