Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on November 3

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Do I need to wear a mask when I vote? How to cast your ballot safely amid COVID-19

9:30 a.m.: Election Day is finally here and officials from Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties say the stepped-up safety measures made for the primary election in August are also in place for the general election.

In addition to the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the general election includes key local races. Voters will decide congressional races, the Miami-Dade mayor, and the Broward sheriff and supervisor of elections. Municipalities across Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys also have local elections for commission seats and charter changes. charter. Florida voters will also have to say on six constitutional amendments.

Early voting with COVID-19 safety precautions ran from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1 in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach and from Oct. 19 to Oct. 31. Those same COVID-19 rules will also be in place at the polls Tuesday.

9:30 a.m.: Here are the coronavirus headlines to catch you up on what’s happening around South Florida and the state as Tuesday begins.

▪ Florida adds 4,651 coronavirus cases, and 45 deaths push resident toll closer to 17,000

▪ Americans again stockpile groceries as COVID-19 changes future of shopping, survey says

▪ Some states want to check safety of COVID-19 vaccine before giving it. Here’s why