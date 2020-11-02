Miami Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Florida adds 4,651 coronavirus cases, and 45 deaths push resident toll closer to 17,000

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 4,651 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 812,063. Also, 45 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,834.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Sunday, the cumulative non-resident toll was 208. Testing information was not immediately available.

Listen to today's top stories from the Miami Herald:

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 948 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 187,757 confirmed cases and 3,669 deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Broward County reported 495 additional confirmed cases of the disease and five new deaths. The county now has a known total of 87,456 cases and 1,531 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 372 additional confirmed cases and seven new deaths. The county now has 53,151 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed 32 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,366 cases and 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

