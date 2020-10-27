Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on October 27

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Here’s why Miami shark researchers are concerned about a COVID-19 vaccine

9:30 a.m.: Science’s steady march to find a vaccine capable of ending the coronavirus pandemic may come at the expense of another species: sharks.

Miami shark researchers say they’re concerned about a key ingredient used to make vaccines more effective, squalene — an oily substance found in plants and even human skin — but is particularly concentrated in shark livers.

The practice of using shark-derived squalene as a booster to stimulate a stronger immune response to a vaccine is not unique to the coronavirus vaccine. The compound has been shown to be safe and effective in millions of doses of vaccines, primarily in Europe, said Liza Merley, a shark immunologist at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science.

“We don’t exactly know what it is about this oil that allows that to work the way it does,” Merly said.

But squalene in vaccines has been shown to create more robust immune responses, and there are a handful of COVID-19 vaccine candidates that use it for that purpose, most of them partnered with GlaxoSmithKline, which manufactures a squalene-derived component for vaccines.

Here are the coronavirus headlines to catch you up on what's happening around South Florida and the state as Tuesday begins.

