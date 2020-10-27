Florida adds 4,298 coronavirus cases, and 56 resident deaths push toll past 16,500

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 4,298 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 786,311. Also, 56 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,505.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Monday, the cumulative non-resident toll was at 203.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 727 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 183,250 confirmed cases and 3,624 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 376 additional confirmed cases of the disease, bringing is total to 84,338 cases. The county also reduced its death toll by one, leaving its death count at 1,520. It was not immediately clear what caused the toll reduction.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 356 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county now has 51,172 confirmed cases and 1,565 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 15 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,214 cases and 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.