COVID-19 live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on October 22

Lighting up Miami

12:45 p.m.: AmericanAirlines Arena, Freedom Tower and Miami Tower will all light up in red at sunset on Friday, Oct. 23, to kick off national Red Ribbon Week that runs Friday through Halloween. The initiative is in support of Informed Families as part of a drug prevention program aimed at reaching young people.

So how is this year’s awareness campaign related to the COVID-19 pandemic?

“As experts predicted, we are seeing an increase in alcohol and drug misuse as people of all ages cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Spreading awareness about prevention programs, like the Red Ribbon Campaign, is critically important right now,” said Peggy Sapp, Informed Families president and CEO in a statement.

According to a report in The Washington Post, the pandemic has intensified the nation’s drug crisis with a roughly 42% increase in drug overdoses in May 2020 over last year.

“We are delighted that the AmericanAirlines Arena, Freedom Tower and Miami Tower are going red in honor of Red Ribbon Week. This will be a spectacular visible reminder about the importance of remaining safe, healthy and drug free,” Sapp said.

Florida reports 5,557 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single day since mid-August

12:35 p.m.: Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 5,557 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 768,091. Also, 57 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,267.

The total cases’ figure is the highest single-day count since Aug. 15 when 6,352 were reported. Since then, only Sept. 1 and Oct. 11 had higher reported numbers because of a “data dump” in the former and a combination of two days’ worth of numbers due to a technical issue last Sunday.

▪ 105 COVID-19 deaths in Florida reported; state to change how fatality data is reviewed.

▪ Miami Springs nursing home with 52 COVID deaths fined $67,000, but not stripped of license.