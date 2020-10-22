Miami Herald Logo
Florida reports 5,558 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single day since mid-August

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 5,558 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 768,091. Also, 57 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,267.

The state reported no new nonresident deaths leaving the non-resident toll at 203.

The total cases’ figure is the highest single-day count since Aug. 15 when 6,352 were reported. Since then, only Sept. 1 and Oct. 11 had higher reported numbers because of a “data dump” in the former and a combination of two days’ worth of numbers due to a technical issue last Sunday.

Miami-Dade County reported 853 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 180,497 confirmed cases and 3,581 deaths.

Broward County reported 546 additional confirmed cases of the disease and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 82,250 cases and 1,519 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 379 additional confirmed cases and reduced the total death count by four from Wednesday’s reported 1,553 total. The state did not explain why the numbers were changed. The county now has 49,759 confirmed cases and 1,549 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed 30 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,131 cases and 25 deaths.

