Florida adds more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases again as resident death toll hits 15,830

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 3,449 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 748,437. Also, 94 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 15,830.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Thursday, the cumulative non-resident toll was at 196.

Friday is the second day this week that Florida reported more than 3,000 cases. It is also the highest single-day count reported since Sept. 19, when 3,573 cases were added. Testing information was not immediately available.

While Friday’s single day case count was the most reported since last month, there was an exception on Oct. 11, when more than 5,000 cases were added because duplicated test results clogged up Florida’s data reporting system for a day.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 530 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 177,339 confirmed cases and 3,520 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 331 additional confirmed cases of the disease and eight new deaths. The county has a known total of 80,443 cases and 1,500 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 178 additional confirmed cases and six new deaths. The county now has 48,674 confirmed cases and 1,478 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 20 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,022 cases and 24 deaths.

