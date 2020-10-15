Florida adds 3,356 coronavirus cases, the most reported since last month

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 3,356 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 744,988. Also, 141 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 15,736.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Wednesday, the cumulative non-resident toll was at 193.

Thursday’s single-day case count is the most Florida has reported since Sept. 19, when 3,573 cases were added. An exception was on Oct. 11, when more than 5,000 cases were added because the state held off on its COVID update for a day because duplicated test results were clogging up Florida’s data reporting system.

Thursday’s testing information was not immediately available.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 538 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 176,809 confirmed cases and 3,501 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 236 additional confirmed cases of the disease and eight new deaths. The county has a known total of 80,112 cases and 1,492 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 159 additional confirmed cases and seven new deaths. The county now has 48,496 confirmed cases and 1,472 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 23 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,002 cases and 24 deaths.

