Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on October 15

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

11 more Miami-Dade schools employees among confirmed COVID-19 cases, dashboard shows

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has confirmed nearly 30 COVID-19 cases among employees and students since schools reopened for in-person learning last week, according to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard. Screenshot of Miami-Dade County Public Schools Dashboard

10:55 a.m.: Miami-Dade County Public Schools has confirmed nearly 30 COVID-19 cases since schools reopened for in-person learning last week, according to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard. The increase comes after 11 employees were added to the dashboard Thursday morning, bringing the confirmed employee count to 13.

No new student cases were added, leaving the student count at 14.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The employees could be teachers, custodians, or cafeteria and office workers.

Read the story here.

Hundreds of tombstones fill Liberty City park in honor of those lost to COVID-19

Eric Pitts, 47, honors his parents Dr. Dorothy Pitts and Marvin Council Pitts and brother Marvin Council Pitts Jr. as he writes their names on tombstones at Simonhoff Park in Liberty City Oct. 14, 2020. Five hundred plastic tombstones have been erected to represent people who have died from the coronavirus. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

9:25 a.m: Five-hundred plastic tombstones filled a Liberty City park Wednesday, showing only a fraction of the lives taken in Miami-Dade from COVID-19.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“We chose Liberty City for the memorial cemetery because this pandemic has also exposed inequities that make Black people and other people of color more vulnerable to COVID-19, many of whom are frontline workers who do not have the luxury of working from home,” said Congresswoman Frederica Wilson at a solemn morning ceremony Wednesday.

Wilson, who partnered with the Circle of Brotherhood, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson and other local elected officials, said the memorial — located at Simonhoff Park, 1850 NW 54th St. — was a way for the community to “collectively grieve.” She said her office has been flooded with calls from people who have lost family members.

Read the story here.

CATCH UP TO START THE DAY

9:20 a.m.: Here are the coronavirus headlines to catch you up on what’s happening around South Florida and the state as Thursday begins.

▪ Coral Park Elementary reopens after students, employee test positive for COVID-19.

▪ More than 45 COVID cases among staff at Broward schools. One student tests positive.

▪ Florida adds 2,725 COVID-19 cases, and more than 100 new deaths push toll past 15,500.