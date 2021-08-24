Miami Herald Logo
Disney, Royal Caribbean will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for cruises

Two people bike down the sidewalk as Royal Caribbean International’s Freedom of the Seas cruise ship sets off down Government Cut past South Pointe Park for a simulated voyage leaving from PortMiami in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Two people bike down the sidewalk as Royal Caribbean International's Freedom of the Seas cruise ship sets off down Government Cut past South Pointe Park for a simulated voyage leaving from PortMiami in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Disney Cruise and Royal Caribbean cruise lines announced Tuesday they will require U.S. travelers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before hopping on a ship.

The cruise lines announced the new requirement for trips scheduled to depart from Florida in September.

Royal Caribbean is requiring vaccination for travelers ages 12 and over. For those ages 11 and under, a Covid-19 PCR test is required depending on the duration of the trip. The cruise line scheduled its next trip to depart from PortMiami in October and Port Everglades in November.

Disney is requiring proof of full vaccination for travelers ages 12 and over; it requests a negative Covid-19 PCR test from guests ages 11 and under. Disney has scheduled its next trip to depart from PortMiami in October.

