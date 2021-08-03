Frontier adds nine new nonstop routes from Miami, including Aruba and Turks & Caicos

Frontier Airlines plane

Froniter Airlines is adding nine new nonstop routes from Miami International Airport this fall.

By the end of November, the low-cost airline will offer nonstop flights to Memphis, Tennessee; Portland, Maine; St. Louis, Missouri; Syracuse, New York; Norfolk, Virginia; Albany, New York; Rochester, New York and Aruba. In December, Frontier will add nonstop flights to Turks and Caicos Islands.

The added service will bring Frontier’s total MIA-served domestic and international destinations to 41. Frontier said it now employs 342 MIA-based pilots and flight attendants. The airline is based in Denver.

“We continue to focus on adding service to markets where our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ approach benefits customers and stimulates demand with affordable fares and convenient service,” said Tyri Squyres, Frontier’s vice president of marketing, in a statement Tuesday. “Today’s expansion holds true to that cornerstone and offers travelers the most routes we have ever flow from Miami to some of the most popular domestic and international vacation destinations.”

Frontier’s MIA expansion comes as competing low-cost carriers are flocking to the airport. In the last year, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue and Spirit Airlines have all announced their MIA debuts.

