So, you’re driving to Miami Beach. Here’s how curfew rules do (or don’t) affect you

Miami Beach police screen drivers entering the city via the Julia Tuttle Causeway after 9 p.m. Saturday. Only Miami Beach residents, hotel guests and business employees were allowed in from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday. Miami Beach Assistant Chief of Police Paul Acosta via Twitter

Post-curfew causeway traffic into Miami Beach emerged as the one element of last weekend’s Spring Break chaos that provoked unanimous excoriation, exasperation and exhaustion.

And, with State of Emergency rules in effect this weekend, which includes Passover’s First Seder on Saturday, Miami Beach residents especially worry about a repeat.

Saturday and Sunday, cars stretched to the horizon on both the MacArthur Causeway and the Julia Tuttle Causeway as Miami Beach police checked whether those inside were residents, hotel guests or worked in the city.

Here’s what you need to know about getting to Miami Beach, at least this upcoming weekend.

When will there be special causeway checkpoints: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this week, to start. The City Manager can extend these measures each week until April 13.

On the MacArthur Causeway, the southernmost causeway to Miami Beach, connected to Interstate 95 by I-395: From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound lanes will be open only to residents, hotel guests, vacation rental guests, deliveries and those who work in the city. The checkpoint will be early enough in the Causeway so that those turned around can do so just past the tunnel.

On the Venetian Causeway: From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound lanes will be open for Miami Beach residents, deliveries (so late night pizza will not be hampered) and people who work at Miami Beach businesses.

On the Julia Tuttle Causeway, I-195: From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., license plate readers will be used at the Welcome to Miami Beach sign. Drivers won’t have to come to a complete stop, unless there’s an alert on the car’s license plate.

What can be used to prove you’re a resident, hotel guest or employee: A State of Florida identification card or driver’s license with a Miami Beach address; a utility bill with a Miami Beach address; employee identification cards; a confirmation of a hotel reservation or vacation rental reservation; or a hotel key card that tells where the guest is staying. Also, visitors with restaurant reservations for after 10 p.m. can show a reservation confirmation.