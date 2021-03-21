SWAT, military-style vehicles, pepper spray balls used to enforce South Beach curfew

Miami Beach police officers keep an eye on people along Ocean Drive on March 19, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. A day later, police resorted to SWAT teams, military-style vehicles and pepper spray to enforce an 8 p.m. South Beach curfew announced only at 4 p.m. Getty Images

Pepper-spray balls, SWAT teams and a military-style vehicle rolling down Ocean Drive became the new picture Saturday night of spring break on South Beach as Miami Beach police tried to enforce an 8 p.m. curfew.

The city announced the curfew for South Beach’s “High Impact Zone” only hours earlier in reaction to spring break crowds so violently rowdy that Ocean Drive’s longest continuously open establishment, The Clevelander, announced Friday it was shutting down until March 24.

Pepper balls used on Spring Break partygoers along South Beach after new curfew passes with little cooperation. https://t.co/iuInzDbpEq pic.twitter.com/owwLeNDYEA — Parker Branton (@ParkerWPLG) March 21, 2021

A few minutes before the 9 pm curfew, a young man began making it rain and then police fired pepper balls, creating a stampede. #miamibeachspringbreak on assignment for @thedailybeast pic.twitter.com/Fx3e4wGKaE — francisco alvarado (@thefrankness) March 21, 2021

The curfew, announced as part of a State of Emergency declaration made at 4 p.m., included the closure of bars and clubs on jam-packed Ocean Drive. People were told to disperse. .

Miami Beach Police used SWAT Teams to try to enforce its emergency curfew against out-of-control spring breakers — also sparking a wild stampede by firing pepper balls pic.twitter.com/1FWmeLlTTN — All NEWS DIGITAL (@AllNewsDigital) March 21, 2021

On such short notice, curfew compliance clashed with curfew enforcement as was chronicled by social media and news organizations around the world. Thousands of people were still on Ocean Drive and in the city’s entertainment district after the 8 p.m. curfew kicked in. To clear them out, videos showed, police turned on their lights and sirens and fired pepper balls into the crowds.

Police Chief Richard Clements did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Miami Herald has asked police to discuss the enforcement of the curfew, including questions about why police fired pepper balls into what appeared to be non-violent crowds.

Miami Beach Police meant business️



SWAT enforcing 8pm Curfew earlier! pic.twitter.com/P37tp3InwJ — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 21, 2021

It took Miami Beach police over two hours to clear Ocean Drive.

Happening Now: 8th and Ocean is clear of crowds. We are working in other areas of Miami Beach to advise pedestrians of the curfew. Other City business is being conducted pic.twitter.com/gWLW1mRf4h — Paul Acosta (@PaulAcostaMBPD) March 21, 2021

Reporter Chuck Rabin contributed to this report