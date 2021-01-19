New Frontier flights to Punta Cana and St. Thomas coming to MIA

Frontier Airlines plane

Frontier Airlines is adding flights from Miami International Airport.

Twice weekly flights to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic will begin March 7 and 8, respectively, and daily flights to Las Vegas will return on March 7.

“We’re thrilled to continue our exceptional growth at Miami’s convenient airport with new nonstop flights to Punta Cana and St. Thomas starting right in time for spring break travel,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, in a statement.

Last year, Frontier announced it was making MIA one of its hubs. Despite a record downturn in the airline industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Frontier served 20 nonstop destinations from MIA in 2020 and expects to serve at least 29 from the airport this year, a company spokesperson said.

Travelers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the U.S. starting on January 26.