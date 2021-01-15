College football championship gives much needed bump to Miami hotel occupancy

Aerial view of the Delano South Beach hotel located on Collins Avenue and 17th Street in Miami Beach, Florida on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. mocner@miamiherald.com

Miami hotels just had one of their most successful weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Average occupancy rates for the Miami market hit 51.4% for the week of January 3-9, boosted by the College Football Championship held at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, according to hospitality analysis firm STR.

Football week was the second time that local hotel occupancy hit above 50% since mid-March of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out reservations. The most successful week was Dec. 27-Jan. 2, when occupancy reached 69.2%, according to STR.

The lift from the football game, the largest citywide event held in Miami since last spring, met the expectations of local hoteliers, who had hoped for a much-needed bump.

Large group and conference business is expected to lag other types of travel as COVID-19 cases continue to surge and vaccine rollout remains slow.