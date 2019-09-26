Royal Caribbean crew member dies after going overboard in Croatia

Royal Caribbean

A Royal Caribbean crew member died after going overboard in Croatia last weekend, the company confirmed.

The Miami-based cruise company said that on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 22, while its Rhapsody of the Seas ship was docked in Dubrovnik, Croatia, “ship personnel were alerted to the incident and immediately deployed lifeboats, initiated recovery procedures, and alerted local authorities.” The death was first reported by Cruise Law News.

Royal Caribbean declined to provide details of exact time and circumstances of the death.

A news website in Goa, India, identified the deceased crew member as 35 year old Mansley Pereira. According to the news site, Pereira had a wife and two sons.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

At the time of the death the 2,416-passenger ship was on a seven-day, round trip cruise from Venice to Greece and Croatia.

In August, an Australian passenger died after going overboard on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas while it was traveling near the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A 2010 law meant to improve safety on cruise ships requires ships to be equipped with technology to detect overboard incidents as soon as they happen “to the extent that such technology is available.” Still, many overboard incidents are not quickly detected, and victims are rarely found alive.

In 2018, 23 people went overboard on cruise ships and only four bodies were found, according to a Miami Herald analysis of data compiled by Ross Klein, a professor at the Memorial University of Newfoundland who has been tracking overboard incidents since 2000. Three people were found alive and one person was found dead.