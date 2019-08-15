Guest dies after going overboard from cruise ship, Royal Caribbean says

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s Symphony Of The Seas ship is docked at Port of Miami, Jan. 26, 2019. pportal@miamiherald.com

An Australian passenger died after going overboard on Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s Symphony of the Seas.

The Miami-based cruise company confirmed the man went overboard as the 6,680-passenger ship on Wednesday as it headed for St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Onboard rescue crews recovered his body. The ship is on a seven-day cruise through the Eastern Caribbean from PortMiami.

“Upon the initial report that an Australian adult male had gone overboard, our ship immediately turned, launched a rescue boat, and conducted a full-scale search,” Royal Caribbean in a statement. “We are working closely with authorities and will continue to assist in their investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on the Symphony of the Seas en route to St. Thomas (Wednesday). Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones for their loss, and our care team is providing support and assistance during this difficult time.”

The man’s body will remain on the ship until it returns to Miami on Saturday, the Virgin Islands Consortium reported.

In 2018, 23 people went overboard on cruise ships and only three were rescued alive, according to a Miami Herald analysis of data compiled by Ross Klein, a professor at the Memorial University of Newfoundland who has been tracking overboard incidents since 2000.

Last month a 37-year-old Carnival Cruise Line crew member fell overboard near Cuba while working on the ship’s life boats, according to people who were on the ship at the time. His body was never found.