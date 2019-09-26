Carnival stock tumbles Thursday after company says bookings and prices down for 2020

Donald Arnold, CEO for Carnival Corporation, leaves the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Miami on June 3, 2019, after pleading guilty on behalf of the cruise ship company to probation violations on environmental charges. mocner@miamiherald.com

Carnival Corporation stock took a tumble Thursday morning after the Miami-based company released its outlook for 2020.

Cruise booking volumes and prices for the first six months of 2020 are down compared n the same time frame for this year, the company said. Carnival stock price dropped by as much as nine percent to $43.63 Thursday.

Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald cited higher fuel prices, Hurricane Dorian, the Cuba cruise ban, and Brexit among the reasons for the decline.

“We always plan for some things to go wrong, this year we’ve had a plethora of things that have overwhelmed our planning,” Donald said on an investor call Thursday.

Amid the slowed booking and pricing, Carnival Corp. announced it expects its capacity to increase seven percent in 2020. Analysts on Thursday’s call asked Donald if he has considered decreasing capacity to try to lift prices and booking volume.

“We don’t sail people on old, tired ships,” he said. “We’re not afraid to scrap a ship if there’s not a market to sell it to. At this point we feel pretty confident that we are on the right path, we are examining very closely every segment ... to see if there are additional moves we need to make.”

Late Wednesday Carnival Corp. announced it its agreement with the government of the Bahamas to expand its footprint there with a new cruise destination in Grand Bahama and a new pier in Half Moon Cay. The company estimates construction on both projects will begin next year and the cost of around $180 million.

Other Miami-based cruise companies also saw stock-price drops, although not as dramatically as Carnival Corp. Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdtings, Ltd. dropped by more than three percent Thursday morning.

Carnival Corp. is the largest cruise company in the world with more than 102 cruise ships across its nine cruise lines.