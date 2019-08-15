More nonstop flights to Lisbon coming soon to Miami airport on TAP Air

TAP Air Portugal expands direct service from MIA to Lisbon, Portugal, starting in November 2020. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

TAP Air is about to up its daily service from Miami International Airport to Lisbon, Portugal.

The Portuguese airline is adding direct flights to the country’s capital from MIA this fall and again next year, bringing the weekly total up to 10 nonstop flights by April 2020.

TAP already provides daily nonstop service from MIA to Lisbon. Two new daily flights will debut on November 9 and 10 with another coming April 10, 2020.

The airline is a partner of United, Avianca and Air Canada, among others.