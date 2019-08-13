American Airlines reduces daily service to Haiti, with only one flight to Port-au-Prince

American Airlines has announced it will reduce flights from Miami to Port-au-Prince, Haiti. jajones1@bradenton.com

Travelers bound for Port-au-Prince from Miami will soon face fewer options.

Starting on Aug. 20, American Airlines is once again reducing its direct flights from Miami to Port-au-Prince, cutting the number of daily flights from two to one.

The change is due to American Airlines’ cancellations of about 115 daily flights because of the ongoing grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX jets, said AA spokeswoman Martha Pantin.

The reduced Haiti flight scheduled is supposed to last until Nov. 2.

Though not the only airline to fly to Haiti — Air France, Delta, Jet Blue and Spirit all fly out of the U.S. — American has long been the dominant player in Haiti travel. It has its own second floor departure lounge at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince and and occupies six check in reservation counters compared to Jet Blue’s four.

The only U.S. carrier with daily flights to Port-au-Prince, it competes only with Air France out of Miami. But where AIr France offers only one daily flight out of MIA to PAP, AA currently provides two options: 6:01 a.m. and 10:51 a.m.

“The early flight is very popular,” said Joubert Pascal, a former airline employee who works protocol at Miami International Airlines on behalf of the Haiti consulate in Miami. “Business people can come for the weekend and leave on Monday early enough to get to work.”

Under the reduced schedule, Pantin said the Port-au-Prince bound flight will now depart Miami International Airport at 2:39 p.m. and arrive at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince at 4:46 p.m. The Miami-bound flight will depart at 5:46 p.m. and arrive at 8 p.m.

Pascal, like others, also raises concerns about the new time change given Haiti’s security issues and the fact that many of the Haiti-bound passengers do not live in Port-au-Prince and have to travel by public bus or car to their final destination. “I’ve spoken to the manager here in Miami about that. They told me the decision was made out of Dallas,” where American is based, Pascal said.

The new time change means some travelers may need to spend the night in Port-au-Prince, or forgo travel on AA altogether where ticket prices are already high. A round trip ticket for someone looking to travel on Aug. 20 with a return a week later will pay $1,484.

“Where’s the logic here?” said Georges Sassine, head of the Association of Haiti Industries and a frequent traveler from Port-au-Prince to Washington with a stopover in Miami. “All the flights from Haiti are already the highest passenger per mile ticket that we pay.”

“Why is that?” he said, before turning to Haiti’s ongoing political turmoil and lack of a functional government to answer his own question. “There is no one in the government to put their foot down and to say to American either they change course, or we get somebody else.”

This is the second time in a year that AA has announced a reduction in its service to Haiti. Last August, American announced that it would no longer fly direct to Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The decision reduced the number of American Airlines flights to Haiti each day from six to four — with all four, including a daily flight to Haiti’s second largest city, Cap-Haitien, departing from Miami International Airport. The cuts were part of a series of reductions, including the end of service into Scotland’s Glasgow Airport and Mexico’s Puebla International Airport, the U.S. carrier said at the time.

Pantin said the latest reduction is part of a number of changes that have come into play at the beginning of August and throughout the fall. For example, there will be changes to Dominican-bound flights, with American reducing its five daily flights to Santo Domingo to four on Oct. 20. Other destinations in the country will also lose a flight each starting on Aug. 19.

“Changes are made after careful evaluation,” said Pantin, adding that American has been servicing Haiti for more than 45 years and “our goal is to minimize the impact to the smallest number of customers.”

Haiti travelers, however, don’t see it that way. The decision, they say, means that only those with deep pockets or part of American Airlines’ loyalty points program will be able to afford the steep prices that will ensue as a result of too little supply and high demand.

Former Minister for Haitians Living Abroad Guy Francois said American appears to be handing over the market to Jet Blue, which has added flights out of Fort Lauderdale in addition to maintaining direct service from New York and Orlando.

Francois said last month he was forced to fly into Santo Domingo in the neighboring Dominican Republic from Miami aboard American because the airline was charging $1,000 for a one-day fare to Port-au-Prince compared to $199 to Santo Domingo. The Dominican Republic and Haiti both share the same island of Hispaniola.

This week, Francois said, he was faced with a similar dilemma after one-way fares aboard American were between $1,200 and $1,600 because the two daily flights to Port-au-Prince were full.

“They knew demand would be up during the summer and they didn’t add a flight,” he said, noting that two extra flights were added on the Santo Domingo-Miami route.

As for the recent decision, he said, he’s baffled and said it’s not without consequences.

“I don’t see why they are reducing it to one flight,” Francois said “A lot of American Airlines customers have started to fly Jet Blue now. They are going to allow Jet Blue to take over the market.”