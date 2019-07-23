She landed at MIA on her way from Italy to Peru. Then she disappeared, cops say

Elizabeth Draguillow Miami-Dade police

Elizabeth Draguillow wasn’t happy when she was told she had to leave Italy because she overstayed her visa.

Draguillow, who had lived in Italy for about two years with her daughter, boarded an American Airlines plane in Italy July 9 to head to Peru, where she had lived prior.

But according to police and her family, the 62-year-old, who does not have any physical or mental conditions, never made it.

When the plane landed at Miami International Airport for a layover, Draguillow, who was born in the United States and has an American passport, walked off the plane and disappeared. She never made it to the connecting flight.

“We are really worried about her,” her cousin Donald Wheeler said, adding Draguillow does not have credit cards or a bank account and only carried a certain amount of cash. “She has been know to drink heavily and we are just afraid she is in trouble.”

#MISSING: Elizabeth Draguillow, 62 years old, was last seen @iflymia. She arrived at the airport from Italy with a connecting flight to Peru. According to the airlines, she did not board her flight. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/n31eqzKVVX — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 23, 2019

Wheeler said nobody — including her daughter — has heard from her since she left Italy.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade police shared a missing person flier in hopes of getting the community’s help in finding her.

“We are concerned for her well-being and we want her to be reunited with her family,” said Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau, Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).