Ramp workers at Miami airport go on strike to protest unsafe working conditions

Ramp workers at Miami International Airport who load and unload American and Delta Airlines planes are striking Thursday to urge their employer, Eulen America, to improve working conditions.

Workers for Eulen describe the current conditions as unbearable: break-less shifts on the overheated tarmac, broken equipment held together with makeshift ties, no paid vacation and sick days, and retaliation from management for speaking out. The striking workers are not unionized.





“Many of us came from difficult countries, we came in search of the American dream,” said Esteban Barrios, 61, who has serviced Delta Airlines as a Eulen employee for three years. “It’s turned into a nightmare.”

Democratic presidential candidates U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio are expected to make appearances at the airport Thursday in support of the workers’ strike.





An organizing union says workers also are walking out at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 first reported the working conditions for Eulen workers in April. U.S. Reps. Donna Shalala and Frederica Wilson, who represent parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins, all Democrats, visited the MIA workers later that month to call attention to the conditions.





Esteban Barrios, an airport ramp worker with Eulen America, speaks during a round table discussion on hazardous conditions at Miami International Airport, with Reps. Donna Shalala, and Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Miami. Workers spoke about inhumane, dangerous working conditions, broken-down airport vehicles and roach infestations they must work with. Wilfredo Lee AP

“I’m angry,” Shalala said after the visit in April. “They’re taking advantage of new immigrants. They should be ashamed.”

Workers interviewed by the Miami Herald this week said the company made small changes after the CBS4 investigation like cleaning out the cockroach-infested supply trucks, but they said bigger improvements are needed. Barrios said the ramp equipment is frequently missing or broken, and the workers injured.





“I couldn’t go to work on Monday, it’s the result of overworking day after day, there comes a point where you get injured,” Barrios said about a common back injury among workers. “We want sick days so that we don’t lose money when we are ill.”

Eulen is one of the few airport companies required to pay its employees at least $13.23 an hour with health insurance or $16.40 without, per the county’s living wage ordinance passed last July. Airlines and their subsidiaries are exempt from the ordinance along with all retail and restaurants with existing contracts. Eulen workers say that the living wage would likely be enough if they were able to work full time. Workers claim Eulen keeps them on part-time shifts and doesn’t provide paid sick leave and vacation time.

“They give you 20 hours and they move you like a chip in a board game,” said Joel Talavera, 52, who has worked at Eulen for three years. “They move people around on a whim.”

Barrios said he had been taking an English class every Monday evening for a year until Eulen changed his schedule after he requested that the company provide him with its logs of complaints to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. He also said the company lowered his salary from $17.40 an hour to $16.40 an hour after he made the request.