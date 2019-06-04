‘We just want to take care of our families.’ County OK’s automatic tips at Miami airport

Tipping at Miami Airport Miami-Dade County was planning to force MIA restaurants to get rid of auto gratuities, citing a 1975 code against soliciting a tip. Waiters say without auto gratuities they make little more than the $5 an hour minimum wage because few travelers tip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami-Dade County was planning to force MIA restaurants to get rid of auto gratuities, citing a 1975 code against soliciting a tip. Waiters say without auto gratuities they make little more than the $5 an hour minimum wage because few travelers tip.

Miami-Dade county commissioners voted Tuesday to allow Miami International Airport restaurants to include an 18 percent gratuity on meal checks as long as the menu and the bill alert the customer that the charge can be removed.

The new ordinance comes after Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s aviation department ordered restaurant and bars to stop automatic gratuities at the airport in April, citing a 1975 code that says airport workers can’t “solicit a tip.” The aviation department quickly changed course after the Miami Herald reported on the pending change and its severe impact on low-paid waitstaff already exempt from the county’s living-wage rules.

Many airport workers make just over $5 an hour without tips because the county’s living wage law passed last year — requiring restaurants and stores to pay their workers at least $13.23 per hour with health insurance, or $16.40 without it — does not cover businesses with existing county contracts. Without automatic tips, workers say, their wages would plummet.

Some workers were shocked by the aviation department’s crackdown because they have had automatic tips in place for years.

“We’re asking for the ability to have something dependable,” Carlos Caballero, 24, who works at the Jose Cuervo Tequileria in Terminal D told aviation department officials in April. “We just want to take care of our families.”

Commissioners unanimously passed the ordinance Tuesday, which rewrites county law to explicitly allow solicitation of tips at airport restaurants and bars. The ordinance allows establishments to add suggested tips up to 18 percent on a check, as long as customers have the option to leave any gratuity they choose.