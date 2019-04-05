County mayor to reverse crackdown on automatic tips at Miami International Airport

Tipping at Miami Airport Miami-Dade county is forcing MIA restaurants to get rid of auto gratuities, citing a 1975 code against soliciting a tip. Waiters say without auto gratuities they make little more than the $5 an hour minimum wage because few travelers tip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami-Dade county is forcing MIA restaurants to get rid of auto gratuities, citing a 1975 code against soliciting a tip. Waiters say without auto gratuities they make little more than the $5 an hour minimum wage because few travelers tip.

Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez on Friday said he would intervene to undo his aviation department’s crackdown on auto gratuities at Miami International Airport.

Gimenez said he will direct his staff to write legislation to get rid of a 1975 county code that says airport workers can’t “solicit a tip.” Citing that code, airport director Lester Sola gave airport restaurants until April 15 to eliminate automatic gratuities on their checks. Some restaurants have had the 18 percent tip included for years as the code has gone unenforced.

“What I want to do is eliminate that provision and allow for the surcharge,” said Gimenez, who has authority over the county’s aviation department, which runs MIA. “But it must be passed onto the employees.”

The about-face from the county comes after the Miami Herald published a story about the airport restaurant workers’ concerns Thursday. Sola, a Gimenez appointee, declined to be interviewed about the situation. Gimenez said he would work with any commissioner interested in sponsoring the legislation needed to change the code.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava said she was “concerned” by the Herald story and wanted to preserve automatic gratuities for airport workers. She said she planned to introduce legislation to let the automatic tips continue.

“I think it’s a disservice to our employees,” said Levine Cava, who is running for county mayor in 2020, of the airport’s current plans. “I’m quite concerned about it.”

Greg Chin, a spokesman for the aviation department, said a customer complaint spurred the crackdown on auto gratuities. Chin provided the Miami Herald with the complaint from January 19, 2019 in which a traveler griped about the quality of the food and the automatic 18 percent tip on a check for a party of two.

Gimenez provided a different rationale for the crackdown Friday, saying one of the restaurants that did not have the auto gratuity in place complained to the aviation department.

“We had one of the vendors say, ‘Hey you’re not enforcing your own code,’ ” said Gimenez.

Not all commissioners are in favor of automatic gratuities.





Last year the commission passed a living wage law for airport workers requiring restaurants and stores to pay their workers at least $13.23 per hour with health insurance or $16.40 without it. But commissioners excluded tipped workers from the law, leaving their wages at the state minimum of $5.44 an hour.

Commissioner Barbara Jordan sponsored that bill. On Friday she said she prefers tips be suggested, not automatic.

“I understand there is confusion because some are charging and some are suggesting,” said Commissioner Barbara Jordan. “The way the current policy is written it’s only supposed to be a suggested tip.”

While county lawmakers debate the issue, the aviation department’s April 15 deadline stands with airport restaurant companies. Restaurant companies HMS Host, Areas USA, and Global did not respond to multiple requests for comment.