Exclusive: Developer plans to demolish gangster Al Capone’s Palm Island house

Al Capone died there in 1947. Now, his Palm Island home may soon meet the same fate.

Developer Todd Michael Glaser plans to demolish the single-family residence at 93 Palm Ave. after acquiring the house this summer for $10.75 million, he told the Miami Herald.

The 2-story residence has nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

Al “Scarface” Capone bought the house for $40,000 in 1928 and returned often. He died at the residence in 1947 from a heart attack.

“The house is a piece of crap,” Glaser said, describing flood damage and still water beneath the residence. “It’s a disgrace to Miami Beach.”

Glaser said he faces opposition from Miami Beach residents, preservationists and officials from the city of Miami Beach. While he was under contract, Glaser said, he learned that the house was placed on the upcoming September agenda for historic designation.

“They want to glorify this guy? I knocked down Jeffrey Epstein’s house. Palm Beach was begging me to knock his house down,” Glaser said. “I’m doing good for the community.”

Regardless of the efforts, Glaser is determined to demolish the existing residence. He said, “We’re going to get this knock down.”