Phil Collins’ former Miami Beach mansion set to be demolished

Billionaire Orlando Bravo and his wife Katy Bravo submitted plans to replace Phil Collins’ former home with a modern house. A rendering shows a garden leading to the main house. AT Franco & Associates

Music legend Phil Collins’ former Miami Beach residence may soon turn into dust. A billionaire wants to replace it with a modern house nestled in a tropical garden.

Orlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of the Chicago-based private equity firm Thoma Bravo, and his wife, Katy Bravo, submitted plans to build a new bayfront residence at 5800 North Bay Rd., according to an application submitted to the City of Miami Beach Design Review Board. The board is anticipated to review the plans in September.

Eight-time Grammy award-winner Collins bought the house in 2015 for $33 million. He shared the house with his now ex-wife, Orianne Cevey. After a messy separation, Collins kicked Cevey out in late 2020 with a court injunction and listed the house.

The Bravos acquired their new primary residence in January for nearly $40 million. Thoma Bravo later announced in February that it would expand to Miami, opening its third U.S. office in Brickell.

The new Bravo residence would include five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a dining room, family room, living room, playroom, cinema and bar in a 2-story main house, according to the plans. A detached two-story garage would have staff quarters, and a separate two-story building would house two guest suites and two home offices. The grounds would also include a gym, spa, outdoor dining area with a barbecue, pool and dock.

Nature abounds at the new residence with a variety of tropical species and trees, including Geiger Trees, Jamaica Capers, Crape Jasmines and Florida’s hydrangea the Dombeyas. A tropical garden would lead to the entrance of the main house and decorate the sides of the home along with two Koi ponds. Plans also include a rooftop garden on the main house.

The existing two-story residence has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, one half bathroom, a pool, koi pond and a dock. The main house was built in 1929 and expanded in 1986 and 1987. According to documents submitted to the city, the main house was altered in 1991 and 2006 and it does not have a historic designation.

Bravo declined to comment, but a source close to the businessman said the couple are looking to replace the house since the existing residence suffers from significant flooding.