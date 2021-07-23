Miami-Dade condo sales robust after Surfside, Realtors group says

Condo buildings line the waterfront on South Beach. Total condo sales rose year-over-year in Miami-Dade County when comparing sales activity between late June and early July 2020 to 2021. mocner@miamiherald.com

Condo sales in Miami-Dade County remain strong after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, the Miami Realtors Association said in a statement on Friday evening.

Miami-Dade County totaled 1,030 transactions from June 23rd through July 7th, a 159% year-over-year increase, according to the Association. The county had 397 sales during the same time frame last year.

Pending sales also rose when compared to last year. Miami-Dade had 1,647 pending sales, up by about 78% from 927 pending sales from June 23rd through July 7th from the year prior.

Real estate professionals have cautioned that the collapse on June 24th could slow interest in Miami’s condo market.

The Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.