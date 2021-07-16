Miami Herald Logo
The Four Seasons Hotel Miami has a new owner with plans for the property

The Four Seasons Hotel Miami’s seventh-floor terrace and pool can be seen in this aerial shot of Brickell.
The Four Seasons Hotel Miami’s seventh-floor terrace and pool can be seen in this aerial shot of Brickell. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The Four Seasons Hotel Miami has a new owner, one with a plan to upgrade the tower in Miami’s financial center.

Fort Hospitality Group, a branch of the Fort Lauderdale-based development firm Fort Partners, has acquired the 70-story tower, according to a press release from the firm. Although a spokesperson declined to comment on the sale amount, The Real Deal reported that Fort Hospitality Group dropped $130 million on the deal.

The 221-room hotel features the popular restaurant EDGE Steak & Bar.

The firm now owns all of the Four Seasons buildings in South Florida, including the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club and Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach. It is expanding its Surfside project and is completing the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale.

