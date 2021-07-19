Developer Jorge Pérez lists bayfront Grove estate for $33M. Here’s a look inside

Jorge Pérez listed his Coconut Grove estate, featuring this manicured sculpture garden, for $33 million.

Condo king Jorge Pérez has listed for sale his bayfront estate in Coconut Grove for $33 million, ready to bid farewell to his family’s former primary residence.

The Venetian-style palazzo Villa Cristina landed on the market on Monday, according to Jill Hertzberg, one of the listing agents and co-founder of the Coral Gables-based brokerage firm The Jills Zeder Group.

The three-story gated house has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a gym, office and two-car garage. Sitting on nearly an acre of land at 3323 Devon Ct., the estate juts out into Biscayne Bay and has a sculpture garden, fire pit, pool, Jacuzzi and boat dock.

Villa Cristina is one of 10 estates in the gated Hughes Cove community, tucked off of the tree-lined Main Highway and steps from Ransom Everglades High School and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart. The community has a private park, boat basin and tennis court.

The Related Group founder bought the property for his estate in 1994, spending $1.85 million on the land, according to Miami-Dade County property records. He later built Villa Cristina in 1996 and raised his four kids with his wife Darlene Pérez. The couple traded living in their single-family home for a condo at Park Grove earlier this year, according to a Related Group spokesperson.

Buyers from California, New York and Grovites would be interested in the home, Hertzberg said. “This is what people want. If you like the walkability or if you have kids that are going to one of these schools, they can walk to Carrollton, Gulliver, or Ransom.”

Pérez had no comment.

The luxury residential market — with listings starting at $1 million — continues to thrive during the pandemic. According to the second quarter luxury sales report by brokerage firms the Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties, the number of luxury single-family home sales increased by about 36% from the first quarter 2021 with a total of 691 sales to the second quarter 2021 with 939 sales.