PMG acquires Johnson & Wales 25-acre university campus in North Miami

A front view of Johnson & Wales University in North Miami on Thursday June 25, 2020. for Miami Herald

The developer behind Miami’s tallest skyscraper project has purchased the Johnson & Wales campus in North Miami.

The Brickell-based development firm PMG acquired the 25-acre university in July, according to a spokesperson for the company. The South Florida Business Journal first reported the news.

The firm’s spokesperson told the Miami Herald that it has yet to finalize its redevelopment plans for the site.

Johnson & Wales announced its plans to shut down its North Miami and Denver campuses last year and cater to more students online. At the time, the North Miami campus had 1,310 students and about 200 faculty and staff.

The campus’s new owner is known for its rent-by-bedroom apartment towers X Miami in downtown and Society Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale. It is also known for its Waldorf Astoria project, which will reach up to 868 feet in height.