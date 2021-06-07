Wynwood is slated for hotel. You’ll need to wait a bit to check in.

A rendering of the boutique hotel Mr. Krymwood, slated to open in Wynwood in October 2023. MKDA

Wynwood has art, restaurants, bars, offices and apartments — but few tourist digs. That’s about to change.

Mr. Krymwood, a 76-room hotel, is coming to 176 NW 28th St., adjacent to the Latin American restaurant R House Wynwood, according to a press release by the project’s developer Michael Krymchantowski. The 9-story hotel is slated to open by October 2023.

At Mr. Krymwood, rooms will measure 300 square feet to 700 square feet. Amenities include a speakeasy and club, restaurant, indoor lounge and bar, gym, outdoor bar and rooftop pool.

Krymchantowski already has a modest short-term apartment rental building, Krymwood Flats, on Northwest 29th Street.

The new hotel, Krymchantowski said in the press release, “will bring an incredible sense of growth to one of Miami’s most beloved neighborhoods.”

The South Florida hospitality industry suffered during the pandemic as travel came to a halt and hotels sat mostly empty. Lodges rarely booked a hotel guest. Although some closed during the pandemic, others survived as the economy reopened.