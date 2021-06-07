A home fit for a superhero. Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter buys $15M Surfside condo

Actress Lynda Carter bought a condo unit at the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club. Above: A photo of the development completed in 2017.

A superhero is calling Surfside home. Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter just bought at the oceanfront Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club.

Carter paid $15 million for a unit at 9011 Collins Ave. in May, Ximena Penuela told the Miami Herald. She is a Realtor for the project’s developer Fort Partners.

Carter acquired a unit with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bathroom. We’re certain the 3,844-square-foot unit has plenty of closet space for the former beauty pageant winner of Miss World USA in 1972.

Carter declined to comment to El Nuevo Herald and the Miami Herald.

DiamondPeak Holdings executive David Hamamoto and his wife, Martha, sold the unit to Carter in an off-market transaction, Penuela said.

Nestled between the ocean and Collins Avenue, the 12-story building is in a town sandwiched between Miami Beach’s North Beach and Bal Harbour. Residents credit the area’s small-town feel to the community’s limit on building heights — 12 stories for buildings on the east of Collins Avenue with views of the Atlantic Ocean and four stories for those on the west.

Single-family homes are on the west of Collins Avenue. The community is also the gateway to Indian Creek Island. Known as billionaire bunker, many high-fliers call the island home.

Carter, a Phoenix native, played the DC Comics heroine for a TV series that started in 1975 and lasted three seasons. Most recently, the actress made a cameo in Wonder Woman 1984, which debuted on HBOMax last year. Off screen, the actress continues to grieve the loss of her husband lawyer, Robert A. Altman, who died in February.

Miami’s luxury condo market

Luxury condominiums — those with units starting at over $1 million — are seeing an increase in demand, largely driven by the migration of finance and tech executives coming from the West Coast and Northeast.

“We’ve sold to a lot of hedge fund people and investors from New York and California,” Penuela said. “We don’t have enough inventory.”

At the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club, sellers are reaping the benefits of a market hot for luxury condos. Hamamoto and his wife sold their unit to Carter for 72% more than what they paid, $8.7 million, in 2017.

Other former owners at the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club have seen similar gains. Celebrity couple singer Thalía and music producer Tommy Mottola sold their unit for $10.4 million in April, 30% higher than when they bought their unit in May 2020.

Former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula bought a unit at the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club for $5.5 million in December 2019. After his death last year, Mary Anne Shula sold the four-bedroom, five-bathroom unit, including a private pool, for double the price — $11.6 million — in February 2021.

And if you’re dreaming of following Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter to the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club, you’ll need at least $4 million to buy the smallest unit currently available — a 2,000-square-foot one bedroom, 2 1.2-bathroom abode with a den.

Pritzker Prize-winner Richard Meier, based in New York, and Miami’s Kobi Karp designed The Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club. Completed in 2017, the 12-story buildings have 150 residential units, 72 hotel rooms at the Four Seasons Hotel and two restaurants, including Thomas Keller’s The Surf Club Restaurant, which opened in 2018.

The Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club project is expanding by 2023. In a $200 million development, Fort Partners will gut the adjacent, two-story historic building, Seaway Villas, and add two beachfront residential units and a restaurant.

A two-minute walk from her condominium, Carter will have some well-known neighbors at the boutique condominium Arte Surfside, including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump as well as Sunrise Brands chairman and founder Gerard Guez and his wife, Jacqueline Rose.