Jared Kushner opens office in Sunny Isles Beach, landing in the same tower as Carl Icahn

Jared Kushner is leasing an office at Milton Tower in Sunny Isles Beach. Above: The $1.6 million sculpture ‘Mariposa’ sits outside of the Milton Tower. Milton Tower

Jared Kushner leased an office in Sunny Isles Beach, planting deeper roots for himself and his family in the Miami area.

Kushner leased an office at the 14-story Milton Tower at 16690 Collins Ave., according to two anonymous sources. The sources wish to remain anonymous to protect their relationships with Kushner and his family-owned real estate development firm Kushner Companies.

The news comes six months after President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and daughter Ivanka Trump dropped $30 million on a vacant property in Indian Creek Village. The couple are planning to build a new residence on their 1.8-acre lot. In the meantime, they are renting a unit at Arte Surfside, a 10-minute car ride from Kushner’s office.

Kushner Companies and Guy Gil, a co-leasing director at the Coral Gables-based real estate development firm J. Milton & Associates, did not respond to comment.

The development firm launched construction on its first South Florida project in March, according to The Real Deal. It is building an $80 million project in Wynwood at 127 NW 27th St. and 129 NW 26th St. The development includes apartment rental units, office space and retail. The firm has more projects in the works, including a $550 million residential tower in Edgewater.

The developer lost a legal battle two weeks ago. A Maryland judge ruled that Westminster Management — one of Kushner Companies’ property management firms — had violated state consumer laws in its management of 15 housing complexes in Baltimore, as first reported by the Baltimore Sun. ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine first reported on the challenges tenants faced in these communities in 2017.

Other well-known tenants occupy office space at Milton Tower. Billionaire Carl Icahn relocated his company Icahn Enterprises from New York to Milton Tower in 2020. Milton Tower’s amenities include 24/7 access, a cafe, gym, security and a six-story garage.