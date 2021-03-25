Betting on Brightline, a Bravo star is renting out units at this Downtown Miami tower

ParkLine Miami penthouse units are running from $4,120 per month to $13,565 per month. Above: A view of one of the units on the 44th floor. Miranda Kruse-Bunnell from By MissTakes

Could easy access to the Brightline train station be more appealing than waterfront living? The “Million Dollar Listing” star Fredrik Eklund is betting yes, signing up to rent out penthouse units at ParkLine Miami.

Eklund and John Gomes — real estate brokers and co-founders of the Douglas Elliman-affiliated Eklund|Gomes — are renting out the 30 penthouse units at the two apartment buildings at 100 NW Sixth St.

The buildings — one reaching 44 floors and the other 47 stories — have a total of 816 units. The penthouse units range from a 1,077-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit listed for $4,120 per month to 2,865-square-foot, three-bedroom, three and 1/2 bathroom-unit listed for $13,565 per month.

The towers’ amenities include a dog park, lap pool, gym, outdoor workout area and co-working spaces. In addition, penthouse residents will have exclusive service-related amenities — picture packages delivered to the unit’s door, a personal concierge to book a nanny, dog walker, dining reservations and yachting excursions.

“There is an immense energy flowing through Downtown Miami,” Eklund said by email. “The penthouse collection at ParkLine Miami presents the quality and central locale that our clients from New York and L.A. seek for rental residences in South Florida.”

Seeing the influx of new residents to Miami, Gomes said he’s hopeful that connecting with renters today will lead to long-term relationships. He said, “The people who rent today, buy tomorrow. I’m looking to establish a relationship. We are in the Miami market and we want to be in all aspects of the market.”

Rents vary for other apartment units nearby, according to listings on Apartments.com. A three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit spanning 1,960 square feet will run for $3,200 per month at Downtown 5th, which will open over the summer. In Wynwood 25, a three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit covering 1,515 square feet is listed for $6,636 per month.

Still, the train station sets ParkLine Miami from other residential towers, Gomes said. “Can they go downstairs [at other buildings] and hop on the Brightline? People like to live in a building where they can go downstairs and do everything in that building. You can go on that train and go wherever you want.”

ParkLine Miami opened in January 2020. It is located steps from the 27-acre development Miami Worldcenter.

Eklund|Gomes has three offices in New York, California and — as of 2019 — in Miami.