Want to call the Ludlam Trail home? A $17M workforce housing project is moving forward

Prestige Companies launched construction on its first of two projects along the Ludlam Trail. A rendering shows the first project, which will deliver 84 workforce housing units. Design Tech International Associates

The Ludlam Trail is coming to fruition as a second development along the six-mile linear park begins construction. The $17 million project is delivering workforce housing to the up-and-coming village.

The long-awaited park, running and cycling trail that will feature retail shops and housing will transform an abandoned railway corridor in west Miami-Dade and connect to the Underline at Dadeland, a 10-mile-long linear park under the Metrorail.

Miami Lakes-based Prestige Companies has launched work on its first of two projects for the Ludlam Trail, according to firm CEO Alexander Ruiz. Located at 1040 SW 70th Ave., the first phase includes two three-story buildings with a total of 84 units. Amenities include a dog park and outdoor workout area.

The units range from a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit to be listed for $1,600 per month to a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit to be listed for $1,800 per month, Ruiz said. It is slated to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.

Prestige Companies is anticipating launching construction on the second phase over the summer and plans to complete it by the third quarter of 2022, Ruiz said. The second phase includes five three-story buildings with a total of 230 units. They range in layout from a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit to be listed for $1,700 per month to a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit to be listed for $1,900 per month.

“The project has been a little delayed, because of COVID-19 and bureaucracy,” Ruiz said.

The company fell three months behind schedule after Miami-Dade County Environmental Resources Management determined that the land for the second phase of the project has traces of arsenic and pesticides, Ruiz said. Prestige will remove portions of the soil and use the space for parking. The land for the first phase has been cleared of any chemical exposure.

Another developer is detoxing its slice of the Ludlam Trail. ZOM Living is remediating its land at the intersection of the Ludlam Trail and Bird Road intersection. It is still on schedule to deliver its project — which includes rental apartments, retail and outdoor workout space — by 2022.