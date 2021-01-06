Want to live like a champion? Athletes Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee list Miami home

Tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki and former NBA all-star David Lee listed their 8,430-square-foot condo unit, pictured above, on Wednesday. The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Lifestyle Production Group

An 8,430 square-foot of living space might sound luxurious. But for tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki and former NBA all-star David Lee, it’s just too big.

The couple has listed their five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath Fisher Island condo for $17.5 million. The eighth-floor unit comes with a giant wrap-around terrace with views of Biscayne Bay, Miami Beach, Government Cut and the Atlantic Ocean. And its furnished, according to Realtor Jill Hertzberg.

The condo is located in the 10-story Palazzo Del Sol, the newest Fisher Island building completed in 2019. Building amenities include a movie theater, kids room, spa and concierge.

Wozniacki is a former professional tennis player who has won several championships, including the Grand Slam in the Australia Open in 2018. One of Fisher Island’s 17 tennis courts is named after Wozniacki. A former professional NBA All-Star basketball player, Lee played for the Florida Gators and the New York Knicks. Wozniacki and Lee married in 2019.

“They are staying on Fisher. They just didn’t need as big of a unit,” said Hertzberg, the listing agent and broker-associate at the Jills Zeder Group.

The unit is listed for $2,076 per square foot — slightly less than Pan Am Flight Academy CEO Randall Fiorenza paid for his unfurnished 7,609-square-foot unit in the same building in December.

Interest is brewing from potential buyers on the island and New York, Hertzberg said.

Fisher Island, one of the country’s wealthiest communities, is set for additional condos by 2025.