Aston Martin’s new SUV goes for $176,000. Buyers at this Miami condo get one for free

Buy a multi-million dollar condo at Miami’s Aston Martin Residences, and the luxury sports car brand will throw in its namesake SUV for free.

Aston Martin, the gentleman’s sportscar car of choice for the likes of James Bond, introduced its 2021 Aston Martin DBX to British and U.S. car buyers in November. It’s Aston Martin’s first SUV and its first model to be shipped out from its new assembly plant at St. Athan, Wales.

The brand’s first condo project, at the mouth of the Miami River, is offering the car as a bonus to buyers. The SUV sells for $176,900 — a soupcon of the unit prices that start at $5.3 million. If the SUV doesn’t suit, a buyer can select the 2020 Aston Martin DB11, which sells for $205,600.

The 66-story condo, developed by Aston Martin and the Miami-based G&G Business Developments, is under construction at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way. About 62% of the 391 units are under contract. It is slated for completion by 2022.

“Aston Martin is a way of living,” said Alejandro Aljanati, CMO of G&G Business Developments. “Our design is in every single detail, from the tower to the car...That is the main purpose — to compliment the lifestyle.”

RE|source Miami newsletter News, deals and trends for the Miami-area real estate industry. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Units at Aston Martin Residences range from a two bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom spanning about 1,100 square feet for approximately $2 million to a four bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom condo unit stretching 3,300 square feet priced about $4 million.

Residents from the New York area, Chicago, the Midwest, and California are buying, said Paulie Hankin, sales director for Aston Martin Residences and Cervera Real Estate. Many are looking for primary residences instead of second or third homes.