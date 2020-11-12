A government-owned lot near Wynwood is up for grabs. These five developers want it

Miami-Dade is looking to develop a 42,312-square-foot corner lot in Wynwood. Above: A map of the proposed Wynwood site provided in the Miami-Dade solicitation packet in July. Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade wants a library and county offices in Wynwood Norte — and is putting its land into the deal. Five local developers now are vying for the action.

Three adjacent county-owned parcels sit in the city of Miami, at the northwest corner of Northwest 29th Street and Northwest Second Avenue, just across the street from Midtown Miami, are up for bid as part of the Request for Proposal issues in July by the Miami-Dade Strategic Procurement Division, according to the county solicitation page on BidSync. The deal comes with a 50-year lease and the potential for two 20-year renewals.

Under the RFP, the developer must incorporate a total of 10,000 square feet for a public library and office space for county officials on the site, currently home to the De Hostos Senior Center. The site covers almost an acre.

In the running: New Urban Development, Integra, Related Urban Group, Buslam and the South Florida Community Land Trust. All submitted proposals by the early November deadline. The county will select the firm by January 2021.

Only Integra agreed to comment for this article.

The firm envisions a $50 million mixed-use development on the site, said Jake Murrow, head of Integra Investments’ Interurban. The 12-story, 265,000-square-foot project would include 14,000-square feet of ground floor retail space, a second floor with a 5,000-square-foot library and 5,000-square-feet of county office space. The tower would feature 160 affordable housing units for seniors and income-limited workforce housing apartments.

Integra partnered with the Sunrise-headquartered Elderly Housing Development & Operations Corporation, or EHDOC, on the proposal. The two firms also are co-developing an affordable housing community for seniors in Allapattah.

In recent years, developers have zoomed in on the Wynwood area, with a flurry of office, residential and mixed-use projects, including 545 Wyn, Wynwood Green and Wynwood Square. In October, Miami commissioners approved a neighborhood-led development plan for Wynwood Norte and a new streetscape plan for Wynwood.

