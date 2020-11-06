Need a staycation? This Miami Beach, Aman-inspired house hit the market for $15M

Casa Aman landed on the Miami Beach market for $14.995 million. Its design inspiration and namesake? One of the world’s most prestigious hospitality brands: Aman.

Michael Horvitz listed his custom-built, waterfront house on the Venetian Islands on Friday, according to a Douglas Elliman press release. Horvitz, an entrepreneur and designer, sold his global manufacturing company Twin-Star in 2007. His listing was first reported by Mansion Global. Horvitz hired the Miami-based Kobi Karp Architecture and Miami Beach-based Domo to design the 3-story, 8,520-square-foot house. Completed in October, the house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. Amenities include a dock, pool and rooftop deck.

It isn’t likely to linger. Douglas Elliman agent Darin Tansey, who has the listing, said he already has shown the house five times to buyers from the northeast, California, and Illinois, and secured two offers. The prospective buyers work in the financial sector and are looking to permanently relocate to Miami.

“Everyone is looking for a single-family home,” he said. “They want to have a space where they can raise their family, enjoy the South Florida lifestyle, and be in a place like Venetian Islands with its location and views.”

Single family homes are hot, garnering new signed contracts of any type of residential inventory in Miami-Dade County in October.

Horvitz spent $4.875 million on the property in 2016, according to property records. He intended Casa Aman to be his primary home but the pandemic changed his plans, Tansey said.

“Life has changed for all of us,” he said. “The seller’s undecided if South Florida will continue to be part of his life [since] he has family and friends elsewhere.”

The house is listed at $1,759.98 per square foot — more than 25% lower than the most recent comparable sale. A 7,036-square-foot house at 802 W. Dilido Drive sold for $15.55 million, or $2,210.06 per square foot, in late November 2019.

Six islands comprise the Venetian Islands and connect Miami to Miami Beach. Residents include singer Paulina Rubio.

The muse for Horvitz’s house, Aman, is developing a signature hotel and residences in the Faena District. Sister company OKO is developing the project.